KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Ibni Sultan Ibrahim has revealed that global football icon Cristiano Ronaldo sent him a personal message expressing interest in playing at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium, should his club Al-Nassr embark on an Asian tour.

Berita Harian reported that Tunku Ismail, who is also the owner of Johor Darul Ta’zim Football Club (JDT), described the message as a significant recognition of the stadium’s international appeal.

“JDT is truly unique. I received a message from Cristiano Ronaldo saying that if Al-Nassr tours Asia and plays in Malaysia, he doesn’t want to play anywhere else but Johor,” said Tunku Ismail during a dialogue session with JDT supporters.

“It’s a positive and high-level endorsement when people praise the stadium you have. That’s encouraging, and I plan to bring more—not just in football, but in other sports too.”

The Crown Prince also celebrated recent achievements in motorsports, congratulating JDT Racing Team rider Hafizh Syahrin Abdullah for clinching the ASB1000 title at the 2025 Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) in Buriram, Thailand. Hafizh was crowned “King of Asia” in the elite class, marking a milestone for Malaysian motorsports.

“Everyone said Hafizh was finished. I took him in when no one believed in him. I gave him trust and support, and today he’s a champion,” Tunku Ismail said.