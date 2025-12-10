KUANTAN, Dec 10 — A restaurant operator became RM783,000 poorer after falling victim to a non-existent investment scheme that was advertised on Facebook.

Pahang deputy police chief Datuk Azry Akmar Ayob said the 30-year-old man was contacted by an individual before being promised lucrative daily returns of between RM550 and RM600.

He said the victim then made 23 cash transactions into five different bank accounts between October 20 and December 7 using his own savings, business savings, family loans and proceeds from the sale of jewellery.

“However, after making all the payments, the victim failed to withdraw the profits and was told to make additional payments,” he said in a statement today.

Azry said the victim, upon realising he had been scammed, lodged a police report at the Jerantut District Police Headquarters, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code. — Bernama