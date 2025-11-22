TOKYO, Nov 22 — National athlete Azlan Kuste proved that size doesn’t matter when he once again broke the national 800m record at the 2025 Deaflympics, clocking 1 minute 58.75 seconds in the first semifinal at the Komazawa Metropolitan Stadium today.

Standing at only 158 cm tall, Azlan improved on the 1:59.40 he set yesterday in the first-round heats, which had already beaten his previous record of 2:03.97 from the Jakarta Deaf SEA Games in August.

However, he did not qualify for the final as he was not among the top two runners in his heat or the next two fastest overall. He finished third in his semifinal.

“I am grateful to break the national record twice in a row and want to thank my parents for their constant support,” he told reporters through a sign language interpreter here today.

He said he was used to competing in back-to-back events and had already adapted through training. Although he missed the final, he felt he had given his best.

Azlan said the race plan created with his coaches helped him overtake other runners, especially with a strong sprint in the last 200 metres.

He will now shift his focus to the 5000-metre final on November 24. — Bernama