KOTA BHARU, Nov 20 — The Kelantan Football Association (Kafa) has been told to reconvene its annual congress immediately to resolve the issue of its suspension from the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM), following weaknesses in its governance.

State Youth, Sports, Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) and Unity Committee chairman Zamakhshari Muhamad said Kafa’s suspension stems from a dispute over the presence of several affiliates, whose status is not recognised by the association itself.

“Based on the information I have, FAM has instructed Kafa to reconvene its annual congress, but no new date has been set thus far,” he told Bernama recently.

“This issue needs to be resolved by the middle of next year, at the latest, so that the state’s football development is not affected,” he said.

Zamakhshari emphasised that the state government constantly held talks with Kafa, the Sports Commissioner and FAM to seek a solution, but added that the state government does not have the legal power to meddle because Kafa is a body registered under the Sports Commissioner’s Office and an affiliate of FAM.

“This issue is important because PJS regulations do not allow the formation of a second football association as long as Kafa exists. Only if Kafa’s registration is cancelled will a new association be allowed,” he said.

Last December, FAM suspended Kafa’s membership regarding the procedures for conducting the congress, in line with Article 17 of the FAM Statute, which states that the FAM Executive Committee can suspend the membership of any member.

Zamakhshari, meanwhile, added that the state government has allocated over RM2.3 million per year for the development of football, including the organisation of the State Legislative Assembly Elite League (LED), the Menteri Besar’s Cup, development of football fields and contributions to authorised private clubs.

“The LED serves as a platform for youngsters to catch the eyes of talent scouts from professional clubs in the Malaysia League,” he said.

“The cost of preparing a competitive M-League team is extremely high, at least RM12 million a year.

“The support of all parties is crucial to ensuring Kelantan football returns to the pinnacle, and Kafa needs to immediately resolve these issues for the future development of the sport in the state,” he said. — Bernama