SYDNEY, Sept 6 — Formula One star Daniel Ricciardo ruled out any return to the sport today after the eight-time grand prix winner was named global ambassador for Ford Racing.

The popular Australian was axed by the Racing Bulls team with six races to go of the 2024 season and replaced by New Zealand’s Liam Lawson.

He has kept a low profile since as rumours of a possible return to Formula One swirled, linked at one stage with the new Cadillac team.

Cadillac have since named Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas as their drivers for their maiden season in 2026, which gets under way in Australia on March 6-8.

The 36-year-old Ricciardo confirmed he has retired from racing.

“While my racing days are behind me, my love for anything with wheels will always remain high,” he said in a statement.

Ricciardo, who was one of the most popular drivers in the paddock, said he wanted to stay connected with motorsport and working with Ford was the ideal next step.

“When I decided it was time to retire I thought long and hard about finding the most authentic way to stay connected to the world of motorsports,” he said.

“For me, racing was always about having fun. It made me happy and created memories that will last a lifetime.

“I couldn’t be more excited for all the amazing drives ahead with Ford and for all the incredible projects Ford Racing has in its pipeline.”

Ricciardo spent 13 years on the grid, earning 32 podiums and eight victories from stints with Toro Rosso (later AlphaTauri), Red Bull, Renault and McLaren. — AFP