KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki has commenced legal action over a recent Bloomberg report, which he described as libellous, misleading and damaging to his reputation and the integrity of the commission.

His solicitors, Messrs Zain Megat & Murad, said they had been instructed to initiate the action and seek all available legal recourse in relation to the publication, including claims for damages and other appropriate relief.

“We are instructed to state that the reporting, suggestions and insinuations contained in the said publication are libellous, irresponsible and seriously misleading, and have caused serious injury not only to our client personally but also to the dignity, credibility and institutional integrity of the MACC.

“Azam has not breached any law, regulation or public service requirement in respect of the matters reported. At all material times, he has complied fully with all applicable asset declaration obligations imposed on public officers.

“Any acquisition and subsequent disposal of shares were properly declared through the prescribed official channels, including the Human Resource Management Information System (HRMIS), in accordance with Public Service Department requirements,” it said in a statement.

According to the firm, the shares referred to in the report had been disposed of before publication, and the relevant declarations and documentary records exist and are verifiable.

“Our client remains steadfast in his commitment to integrity, accountability and the rule of law in the discharge of his public duties,” it said.

It is learnt that the firm had issued a letter of demand (LOD) to Bloomberg’s offices in the United States, as well as in Malaysia.

On Wednesday, Azam clarified that he no longer holds any shares in any company and that all previous share transactions were conducted transparently and in full compliance with government regulations, adding that his trading account is now empty and can be verified with Bursa Malaysia. — Bernama