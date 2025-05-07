KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — Local motorsports sensation Muhammad Hakim Danish Ramli will be gunning for his first title this season in the second round of the MotoGP Rookies Cup at Le Mans Circuit in France this weekend.

The 17-year-old is set to use the historic circuit to show his capabilities and determination in making his dreams come true at the global stage following his double podium win at the first round at Jerez Circuit in Spain last month, ZK Racing said in a statement today.

“The year 2025 is an important time in Hakim Danish’s career with a high target from Sepang International Circuit (SIC) Racing, led by Zulfahmi Khairuddin.

“His performance in the Junior GP World Championship and MotoGP Rookies Cup will play a big role in determining his future, including a potential wildcard to the MalaysianGP this October,” the team said.

Hakim Danish started off the 2025 season well when he finished second in race 1 and 2 of the Rookies Cup first round at Jerez Circuit.

He then continued his winning ways at Estoril Circuit in Portugal by finishing second in the opening JuniorGP race. — Bernama