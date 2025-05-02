KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — National singles coaching director Kenneth Jonassen believes the 3-0 Sudirman Cup quarter-final loss to China today served as a valuable learning experience for singles shuttlers Leong Jun Hao (men’s) and K. Letshanaa (women’s), with both showing potential but still having room to grow and refine their game.

He said the defeat underscored the importance of rising to world-class standards, learning to vary their shots according to their opponents’ styles and improving their speed in decision-making and tactical adaptability during matches.

“I knew it was going to be an uphill battle against China’s top players. As coaches, we never stop hoping but today China really showed their strength.

“To say I’m satisfied would be a big word, but I saw a lot of positives. At the same time, there’s plenty that still needs sharpening and improvement,” he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, national doubles coaching director Rexy Mainaky feels that the recently reunited mixed pair of Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei still have strong chemistry and the potential to contribute to the national squad.

However, he acknowledged there are still areas to work on, particularly Ee Wei’s hesitancy at the net during the first game of today’s tie against Feng Yan Zhe-Huang Dong Ping, which allowed their China rivals to take control of the match.

Rexy also addressed the selection of men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik to face former world champions Takuro Hoki-Yugo Kobayashi (in yesterday’s Group C match against Japan) instead of Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani, who some felt had an advantage.

Rexy explained that the decision was left to the coaching team, saying: “This is a team competition, so I leave it to the coaches to choose who to field. If we had won (against Japan), surely this question would not have cropped up.

Malaysia lost 3-2 to Japan in their final Group C match yesterday, with Aaron-Wooi Yik going down 21-12, 20-22, 21-23 to Hoki-Kobayashi.

Being runners-up in the group, Malaysia were then drawn to face Group A winners China in the quarter-finals.

Malaysia’s hopes of reaching the Sudirman Cup semi-finals for a third consecutive time were dashed after they lost 3-0 to China at the Fenghuang Gymnasium in Xiamen today.

While Tang Jie-Ee Wei fell 17-21, 17-21 to Yan Zhe-Dong Ping in 49 minutes; Jun Hao was outclassed by Shi Yu Qi 6-21, 14-21; and Letshanaa capitulated 8-21, 7-21 in just 32 minutes to Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion Chen Yu Fei. — Bernama