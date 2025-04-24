KUANTAN, April 24 — Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail has urged Sri Pahang FC fans to come out in droves to support their team during the Malaysia Cup final at National Stadium, in Bukit Jalil this Saturday.

He expressed hope that the fans would snap up tickets for the match in the remaining days.

“I expect Sri Pahang to win 2-1,” he said briefly when met by reporters at Wisma Sri Pahang here today.

Sri Pahang FC will play against local powerhouse Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) for the illustrious cup.

The team managed to beat JDT 5-3 in penalty shootout during the finals of the 2014 Malaysia Cup. — Bernama