SEPANG, April 15 — Fresh off their historic victory at the 2025 Badminton Asia Championships (BAC) in Ningbo, China, Sunday, national men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik are setting their sights on reclaiming the World Championships crown this August in Paris.

Although their maiden Asian title served as a significant confidence booster for the 2022 world champions, Aaron said that the journey is far from over as they continue to adapt to the strategies and build up more solid display under the tutelage of newly appointed men’s doubles head coach, Herry Iman Pierngadi.

“Of course we still aim for the World Championship this year but then like I said, we are still adapting to the gameplay from coach Herry.

“So we just keep on going, if it happens, it will happen,” he told reporters after arriving at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 1 here, from Ningbo, yesterday.

Aaron-Wooi Yik were crowned as the BAC 2025 champions when they silenced a roaring home crowd at the Ningbo Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium with a 21-19, 21-17 victory over China’s Chen Bo Yang-Liu Yi.

Even sweeter, the world number six pair ended an 18-year title drought for Malaysia in the men’s doubles. Choong Tan Fook-Lee Wan Wah last won the title for Malaysia at the 2007 edition in Johor Baru.

Aaron was glad that all the plans laid out by Herry had worked wonders throughout BAC 2025, especially after a dismal show in European outings including being sent packing home early at the All England 2025 in Birmingham, last month.

He added that Herry’s presence courtside in Ningbo — his first since assuming the role in February — played a key role in keeping them composed throughout the tournament.

Herry, nicknamed the “Fire Dragon”, was unable to accompany them and other players to Europe due to visa issues.

In the meantime, Wooi Yik credited Herry’s influence and described their amazing feat in Ningbo as the best version of their partnership so far.

Despite the win in Ningbo, the 27-year-old said they are still hungry to gain for more tips from the Indonesian.

“This is a new version of us where we get something from coach Herry. So I think this is a good start for us, we are still learning,” he said. — Bernama