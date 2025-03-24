KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — A man made headlines after purchasing a 2021 season Kuala Lumpur (KL) City FC jersey owned by football legend Safee Sali for thousands of ringgit.

The surprise purchase was shared by TikTok user Baksniika, who revealed that he successfully bid for the former Harimau Malaya striker’s jersey, winning it for RM2,222, according to a report published in Sinar Harian today.

Initially, he had set his sights on acquiring a national team jersey but missed out, leading him to go for the KL City jersey, which holds its own historical significance.

This was due to KL City’s remarkable victory over Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) in the Malaysia Cup final four years ago.

“Actually, I was the one who bought the KL City jersey. I originally aimed for Safee’s Harimau Malaya jersey but couldn’t get it. So, I went for the KL City one instead.

“KL City is special because it’s the only team that has managed to beat JDT in a final,” he said on TikTok.

As a reminder, KL City, with Safee in the squad, won the 2021 Malaysia Cup after defeating the Southern Tigers 2-0 in the final.

Baksniika explained that his desire to own the jersey was driven by his appreciation for historical memorabilia.

“Thank you, Abang Safee, for sharing these memories so that people like me can buy, experience, and cherish these historic items,” he said.

Safee is currently auctioning off his personal jersey collection, with some fetching as much as RM8,000 per piece.