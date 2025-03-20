KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — The new chairman of the Malaysia Stadium Corporation (PSM), Datin Anita Azrina Abdul Aziz, has made history as the first woman appointed to the position.

In a statement today, PSM expressed its honour in welcoming her appointment, along with the new board members whose tenure will officially begin on March 21 for the next two years (2025/2027 term).

“PSM remains committed to strengthening governance, management and maintenance of facilities under the Malaysia Stadium Corporation for the benefit of Malaysians.

“A heartfelt thank you and appreciation to the outgoing board members of the 2023/2025 term for their dedicated service, especially to Datuk Gerald Hans Isaac as PSM Chairman 2023/2025,” the statement read.

Yesterday, Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh announced Anita Azrina’s appointment, replacing Hans, who had previously stated that he would not be continuing in the role he had held for the past two years.

Hannah also confirmed the appointment of Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Secretary-General Datuk Seri Windsor Paul John as PSM deputy chairman for the 2025/2027 term. — Bernama