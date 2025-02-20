EINDHOVEN, Feb 20 — Dutch champions PSV Eindhoven battled into the last 16 of the Champions League today, after a pulsating 3-1 extra-time win over Juventus gave them a 4-3 aggregate play-off victory.

Centre-back Ryan Flamingo seized on some poor Juventus defending to poke the ball home in the first period of extra time, sending PSV through to face either Arsenal or Inter Milan.

“Everyone gave it their all today,” said PSV captain and talismanic striker Luuk de Jong.

“We had our backs up against the wall but we kept pushing and we deserved to make it 3-1. So that was great, just fantastic,” added the 34-year-old.

Roared on by a boisterous crowd at the Philips Stadion, the hosts started the brighter, pressing the Juventus defence, dominating possession, and winning 50-50 balls.

But the first half ended goalless, PSV unable to turn possession into opportunity and Juventus happy to sit on their 2-1 lead from the first leg in Turin.

Needing a goal to stay in the tie, the home side attacked the second half with more urgency, and with 53 minutes on the clock, PSV were back in the tie with a magnificent goal.

Winger Noa Lang beat two Juventus defenders and delivered a pinpoint pass to veteran Croatian attacker Ivan Perisic, who controlled the ball brilliantly and drilled an unstoppable shot into the corner.

“That’s the type of player I am. I like it when there are a lot of guys in front of me, when I’m double-covered a bit,” said man-of-the-match Lang.

“I like that better than one-on-one. That may sound strange, but I like the bigger challenge.”

‘Unforgettable evening’

PSV were well on top, Lang curling a shot just past the post and De Jong seeing his header cleared off the line.

But against the run of play, the Serie A side took back the aggregate lead via a fantastic strike from Timothy Weah, who blazed a low shot past Walter Benitez from outside the penalty area.

PSV continued to press hard and the pressure eventually told as Moroccan midfielder Ismael Saibari seized on a goalmouth scramble to smash the ball into the top corner.

With the score at 3-3 on aggregate, the Dutch champions had several agonising chances to wrap the match up in the last five minutes, Lang in particular denied by an outstretched foot from goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio.

Saibari fluffed a chance to take the lead in the second minute of extra time, scuffing his shot at Di Gregorio when clean through on goal.

But then the hosts took the lead, as Flamingo pounced on some goalmouth confusion in the Juventus defence to poke the ball home from point-blank range.

“You just have to be there. I used to be a striker, so I have a nose for it,” joked Flamingo, who now has three Champions League goals to his name.

The onus was now on Juventus to attack and Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic was unlucky to see his effort rebound off the post.

The PSV faithful endured a nailbiting second period of extra time, but saw their defence hold firm to cap a memorable night in Eindhoven.

The defeat sealed a miserable play-off phase for Italian clubs after AC Milan were sent packing by Feyenoord and Atalanta lost to Club Brugge.

“It was a really great atmosphere today. Every moment was great. It was an unforgettable evening,” said match-winner Flamingo. — AFP