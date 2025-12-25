KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 25 — Federal police today confirmed they have launched an investigation into alleged document forgery involving seven national football players submitted to the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (Fifa).

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said the probe falls under Section 468 of the Penal Code, which covers forgery for the purpose of cheating.

“Two individuals have had their statements taken so far,” he told reporters in a brief statement here.

Earlier this week, the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) lodged a police report at the Petaling Jaya District Police Headquarters, with its acting president Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mahadi saying the move was made in line with recommendations from the Independent Investigation Committee (IIC).

Last month, Fifa said Malaysian authorities should initiate a probe into the falsification of the seven naturalised footballers’ documents, stating that forgery was an offence “in virtually all jurisdictions”.

FAM and the seven naturalised Malaysian footballers were sanctioned by Fifa in September after the world football body found that FAM had submitted falsified documents to verify the players’ eligibility ahead of Malaysia’s 2027 Asian Cup qualifier against Vietnam on June 10.

FAM was fined 350,000 Swiss francs (approximately RM1.8 million), while each of the seven players was fined 2,000 Swiss francs (around RM10,560) and suspended for 12 months from all football-related activities, effective from the date of notification.

On November 3, Fifa announced that it had rejected FAM’s appeal against the sanctions “in its entirety.”

FAM has since filed an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport.