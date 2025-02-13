LONDON, Feb 13 — Ireland will wear white shirts during their Six Nations match against Wales in Cardiff to help spectators and TV viewers affected by colour blindness.

The Irish, who have started their bid for an unprecedented third successive Six Nations title with wins over England and Scotland, face a Welsh team on a national record 14-match losing streak in Cardiff on February 22.

Ireland have traditionally worn their green home jerseys against Wales, whose first-choice shirts are red.

But the combination of red and green can be a particular issue for people with colour vision deficiency (CVD).

CVD affects roughly one in 12 men and one in 200 women.

Traditionally in rugby it was the home side who changed their kit in the event of a colour clash.

But since 2024 the Six Nations has followed the football approach, with the home side staying in their first-choice colours. — AFP





