KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — Police arrested a man yesterday to assist in investigations into a theft at a temple in Taman Maluri, Cheras, involving losses totalling RM30,000.

Cheras district police chief ACP Mohd Rosdi Daud said the 32-year-old suspect was apprehended in the Taman Maluri area yesterday afternoon and tools believed to have been used to commit theft were seized.

“A background check revealed the suspect has 13 prior records for criminal and narcotics offences. Furthermore, his initial urine screening tested positive for amphetamines and methamphetamines,” he said in a statement today.

The suspect has been remanded for seven days until March 21 to facilitate further investigations under Section 380 of the Penal Code for theft, he added. — Bernama