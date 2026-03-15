KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — MotoGP on Sunday confirmed that the Qatar Grand Prix, originally scheduled for April, has been postponed to Nov 8 due to the ongoing geopolitical situation in West Asia.

In a statement, MotoGP said the decision was taken in close coordination with the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM), the promoter and the local authorities in Qatar, with the primary objective of ensuring the safety, wellbeing and highest-quality delivery of the event for all participants and attendees.

“Following extensive scenario planning and calendar analysis, the revised date has been chosen to ensure minimal disruption to the wider MotoGP schedule,” it said.

The Portuguese GP in Portimão will now take place on Nov 22 and the season finale in Valencia will move to Nov 29, while all other rounds of the 2026 MotoGP World Championship remain unaffected.

MotoGP chief executive officer Carmelo Ezpeleta said ticket holders will be given the opportunity to roll over their tickets to the next event.

“Our priority is always the safety and wellbeing of everyone involved in MotoGP, as well as ensuring that every Grand Prix is delivered to the highest possible standard,” he said.

FIM President Jorge Viegas said the FIM fully supports the decision.

“Considering the current geopolitical situation, safeguarding our riders, teams, officials and fans must always come first. We are confident that the updated calendar ensures that the event in Qatar can be delivered in the safest and most professional conditions,” he said. — Bernama