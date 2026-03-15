JOHOR BAHRU, March 15 — The Johor Bahru District Education Office (PPD) has submitted the annual performance and disciplinary records of a headmaster to the police to facilitate investigations into the alleged assault of a Year One pupil at a primary school here.

State Education and Information Committee chairman Aznan Tamin said several teachers from the school have also been summoned to provide statements regarding the incident, which reportedly occurred last Tuesday.

“Officers from the Skudai Police Station visited the scene to conduct a preliminary investigation, which involved taking photographs and recording statements from witnesses,” he said in a statement today.

Aznan added that the Johor State Education Department has urged all school administrators to maintain a safe and conducive environment for pupils at all times.

He added that the state government will not compromise on such matters and that appropriate measures will be taken to safeguard the integrity of educational institutions and ensure the safety of pupils.

Yesterday, Johor Bahru Utara Police Chief ACP Radin Ramlan Radin Taha said investigations revealed the boy was believed to have been hit at the school canteen at 7.39 am on the day of the incident.

The 48-year-old suspect was arrested at 4.55 pm that same day and remanded for three days to assist in the investigation under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001. He has since been released on police bail. — Bernama