BANGKOK, March 15 — Independent preacher Zamri Vinoth and activist Tamim Dahri entered Thailand through an entry point in the southern region on Thursday.

According to a Thai security source, the two individuals entered the country by land via the Sungai Kolok entry point in Narathiwat, which borders Rantau Panjang in Kelantan, using valid travel documents.

“Preliminary reports indicate that both individuals are still in southern Thailand,” the source told Bernama when contacted.

On Saturday, Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail confirmed that Zamri and Tamim, who are being investigated in connection with several separate cases, had fled to Thailand.

He said efforts to trace the two individuals are being actively pursued with the assistance of Thai authorities.

Investigations into Zamri over remarks he made at a gathering in the capital on Feb 7 have been referred to the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC).

The AGC subsequently issued instructions for him to be charged under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code, which relates to statements conducive to public mischief with intent to cause, or which are likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public.

In addition, investigations into Zamri over remarks deemed insulting towards the Indian community have been referred to the Penang Prosecution Office, with instructions for charges to be brought under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948.

Meanwhile, the investigation paper involving Tamim over the act of damaging a soolam – a sacred symbol in Hinduism – at the former site of a temple in Langkawi, Kedah, has been referred to the Kedah Prosecution Office with instructions for charges under Section 295 of the Penal Code. — Bernama