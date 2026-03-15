KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — A local car dealership has suspended its staff and offered an undisclosed “resolution” to a customer after a viral dashcam video captured technicians vaping and hurling profanities inside a vehicle, including a taunt for the owner to “go and die”.

The incident, which took place at the Icon Jco Puchong (Omoda and Jaecoo) service centre, sparked public outrage after the footage was shared across social media platforms.

The video showed several technicians behaving inappropriately while discussing the customer’s car.

In this, one technician was recorded swearing at the owner. When a colleague pointed out that the dashcam was recording their conversation, the technician reportedly retorted: “Go and die, there is nothing to be afraid of.”

In an initial statement issued on March 14, the management of Icon Jco Puchong confirmed they were aware of the footage, which also showed staff vaping inside the customer’s vehicle.

“We would like to make it clear that such behaviour, including disrespectful language and vaping inside a customer’s vehicle, is strictly against our company standards and will not be tolerated,” the company said.

The dealership confirmed that the involved staff members were immediately suspended pending a full internal investigation.

In a follow-up update today, the company said that its management team has reached out to the affected customer to resolve the matter “amicably.”

“As part of our goodwill effort, a resolution has been offered, and we are currently awaiting the customer’s response and confirmation,” the statement read.

The management also noted that the staff member’s conduct remains under internal review, and that disciplinary action will be taken in accordance with company policy once the investigation is concluded.

The incident has hit a nerve with commenters online, many of whom expressed concerns over the lack of professionalism and basic respect for personal property at service centres.

Icon Jco Puchong has appealed for public patience, asking that speculation be avoided while they work to close the matter.