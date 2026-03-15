PUTRAJAYA, March 15 — The expansion of Sultan Ismail Petra Airport, Kota Bharu (KBR) in Kelantan has completed and it will be fully operational starting tomorrow (March 16), said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

In a statement today, he said the expansion of the new terminal has increased the capacity of KBR airport from 1.5 million to 4 million passengers per year.

“With the total passenger movement reaching 1.7 million in 2025, an increase of 16.2 per cent compared to the previous year, this increase in capacity is able to accommodate the increasing growth in passenger traffic,” he said.

He said the improved facilities at KBR include a larger terminal building, separation of departure and arrival levels to smooth the flow of passengers, as well as a new layout of the kerbside area with dedicated lanes for taxi buses and e-hailing services.

“These improvements are expected to enhance the passenger travel experience and support the smooth operation of the airport, especially ahead of the upcoming festive season.

“At the same time, these improvements also strengthen air links to Kelantan while supporting the growth of the tourism, business and economic development sectors of the state.

“There are five airlines currently operating at KBR, covering six domestic routes and one international route to Singapore,” he said.

Loke informed that the official launch ceremony for the expanded terminal will be announced at a date to be announced later. — Bernama