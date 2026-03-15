KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — National squash ace S Sivasangari ended her 13-month title drought in style by winning the women’s title at the 2026 Squash Australian Open in Brisbane today.

The tournament’s top seed produced a commanding performance at the Professional Squash Association (PSA) gold-level tournament to overpower seventh seeded Marina Stefanoni of the United States 3-0 (11-7, 11-4, 11-8) in the final at South Bank Piazza in just 28 minutes.

The triumph marked Sivasangari’s first title since February last year, when she emerged champion at the Cincinnati Gaynor Cup after defeating Egypt’s Amanda Sobhy 11-7, 6-11, 7-11, 11-7, 11-4.

Earlier, the 27-year-old booked her place in the final after defeating Belgium’s fourth seed Nele Gilis 11-8, 13-11, 11-4 in the semi-finals. — Bernama