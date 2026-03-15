KOTA KINABALU, March 15 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has announced an additional public holiday for the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations, allowing Malaysians more time to travel and spend with their families.

Speaking at the National Consumer Day celebration at Suria Sabah shopping mall today, the prime minister said that the extra holiday will be observed on either the Friday or Monday surrounding the festival, depending on when the first day of Raya is officially declared.

To assist the public in planning their journeys, Anwar outlined the two possible scenarios.

Scenario one: If the first day of Raya falls on Friday, March 20, then Monday, March 23 will be declared the extra public holiday.

Scenario two: If the first day of Raya falls on Saturday, March 21, then Friday, March 20 will be declared the extra public holiday.

“We are announcing this early so people can plan ahead,” Anwar said, acknowledging the logistical challenges of the festive season.

The prime minister said the additional day off is a gesture of appreciation for the dedication shown by the people throughout the year and during the fasting month.

“This Ramadan, people have given up extra time, dedication, and effort, so we will reward them,” he said.

This year, the sighting for the crescent of Syawal has been set for the evening of March 19, which will determine the start of Aidilfitri.