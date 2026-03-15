JOHOR BAHRU, March 15 — Malaysia needs to accelerate the implementation of the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR), particularly the development of renewable energy such as solar and hydropower, to reduce reliance on fossil fuels as the main source of energy.

Economy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir said the government’s energy transition plan would not only reduce fossil fuel consumption but also strengthen domestic energy supply security.

“Renewable energy has the advantage of being domestic in nature, meaning it does not depend on imported fuel and is less exposed to disruptions in the overall energy supply chain,” he told reporters after attending the Jualan Rahmah Kasih Sayang programme here today.

He was commenting on suggestions by academics that Malaysia should reduce its dependence on fossil fuels as its main energy source following the West Asia conflict, which has disrupted global oil supply and pushed up prices.

He highlighted that Malaysia currently has about 25 per cent installed capacity from renewable sources, which provides some resilience against potential disruptions in energy supply.

The minister added that the government is continuously assessing measures to accelerate the energy transition process, in line with recommendations from economists and academics, to ensure that the country is better prepared to face global challenges.

Renewable energy, such as solar, enables Malaysia to generate power continuously as long as natural resources are available, while supporting the country’s carbon neutrality and energy sustainability targets

Tensions in West Asia have remained high since Feb 28, when Israel and the United States (US) launched attacks on Iran, prompting retaliatory strikes by Tehran against US interests in Gulf countries.

Tehran had effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway between Iran and Oman, which is among the world’s most important shipping routes for oil and gas, with a significant share of global energy supply passing through the strait daily. — Bernama