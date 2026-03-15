SINGAPORE, March 15 — Scam syndicates, believed to be operating out of Malaysia, are increasingly dispatching couriers to physically collect cash and valuables from victims in Singapore, marking a significant shift in tactics as enhanced banking safeguards make fraudulent online transfers more difficult.

According to a report by the South China Morning Post citing Singapore police and crime experts, this method is becoming more prevalent, particularly in government official impersonation scams. In these schemes, criminals pose as police officers, bank staff, or regulators to intimidate victims into handing over money, often under the pretext of proving their funds are legitimate during a fake investigation.

The use of “mules” to physically collect scam proceeds allows syndicates to bypass tighter digital transaction monitoring. In one case announced in January, the Singapore Police Force noted that stolen funds were withdrawn from ATMs in Malaysia “within hours” of the handover.

The trend has led to a series of arrests. Singapore police reported on March 5 that more than 50 Malaysians have been arrested and charged since May 2025 for their roles as cash collectors for these syndicates. Nine arrests have been made so far this year alone.

Authorities warn that while the use of mules is not a new tactic, its frequency has increased as scammers adapt to avoid detection in the online financial system.