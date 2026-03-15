KOTA BHARU, March 15 — The Ministry of Education (MOE) will hold a special meeting next week to review the implementation of the Work From Home (WFH) and Home-Based Teaching and Learning (PdPR) mechanisms, pending a government decision on enforcement.

Education director-general Datuk Dr Mohd Azam Ahmad said Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek will chair the meeting, which will be attended by her deputy and senior officials. The meeting aims to ensure the measures adopted achieve the government’s savings objectives.

“We will examine the recommendation from various angles to ensure an effective rollout. Immediate action without thorough consideration may not achieve the intended objectives.

“For example, if we aim to reduce electricity use in office buildings but a few employees continue to work in each sector, the expected savings will not be achieved,” he told reporters after the MOE 2026 Perdana Ramadan Jaulah programme at Pengkalan Chepa Vocational College here yesterday.

Regarding preparedness, Mohd Azam said the MOE is ready to implement all government policies and decisions as directed.

He said the MOE will leverage its experience with WFH during the Covid-19 pandemic to develop a more robust strategy.

When asked whether the WFH savings policy would include schools and students, he said further study is required.

“We will examine whether there is a rationale to involve schools in implementing the PdPR. The MOE will review this matter carefully to ensure any decision is in the best interest of the children,” he said.

Tensions in West Asia have escalated since Feb 28, reportedly increasing global oil prices. In response, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced savings measures that reflect the MADANI government’s commitment to public welfare.

Meanwhile, Mohd Azam said the MOE is conducting an ongoing awareness campaign on the Malaysia Education Plan (RPM) 2026-2035 to ensure educators and the public understand the blueprint’s strategic direction.

He also said this initiative is being implemented through ‘Program Tekad’, a special feature in this year’s nationwide MOE Ramadan Jaulah series.

He added that the RPM 2026-2035, launched by the Prime Minister in January, is a crucial national policy for the next 10 years, not just an ordinary educational initiative. — Bernama