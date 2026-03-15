BUKIT MERTAJAM, March 15 — Police detained a trailer lorry driver to assist in investigations into a crash involving four vehicles at Kilometre 137.4 of the North-South Expressway northbound here yesterday.

Seberang Perai Tengah police chief ACP Helmi Aris said the 28-year-old local man was detained after a urine test found him positive for methamphetamine.

“Police applied for a remand order at the Bukit Mertajam Magistrate’s Court today and the court allowed the suspect to be remanded for four days until March 18 to facilitate investigations.

“The case is being investigated under Section 44(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for driving under the influence of drugs and causing an accident,” he said in a statement today.

Helmi said police received information on the incident at about 3.15 pm yesterday. Initial investigations found that the trailer and three cars were travelling from Juru towards Seberang Jaya when it is believed to have lost control.

The trailer then rammed into the rear of a Honda BR-V travelling in the right lane, dragging the vehicle before crashing into two other cars ahead.

The impact caused a Proton X50 to overturn and land in a roadside drain on the right side of the road.

“Three occupants of the Honda BR-V sustained serious injuries to the head, chest and legs, while five others suffered minor injuries. All victims were taken to Seberang Jaya Hospital for treatment.” he said.

Helmi urged anyone with information on the accident to contact traffic investigating officer Insp S. Saravanan at 016-4525105 or the nearest police station.

Yesterday, it was reported that the accident caused a traffic jam stretching nine kilometres along the northbound North-South Expressway between Juru and Permatang Pauh here. — Bernama