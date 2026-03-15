PUTRAJAYA, March 15 — The new Sungai Chatel Damai steel bridge in Kampung Chatel, Lata Rek, Kelantan has ended more than three decades of connectivity struggles for locals, said the Implementation Coordination Unit under the Prime Minister’s Department (ICU JPM) in a statement today.

It said the bridge was completed in six weeks, from Jan 29 to March 11, adding that the project reflects the government’s commitment to ensuring rural communities are not left behind in the country’s development.

“The Madani Government has demonstrated its commitment to the people’s future by completing the Sungai Chatel Damai steel bridge, finally resolving a three-decade-long transport struggle for locals.

“This strategic project clearly reflects the compassion and social justice agenda, ensuring rural communities keep pace with the country’s modernisation, with an official handover to the Kelantan Selatan Development Authority (Kesedar today,” read the statement.

It said the new bridge ensures safer travel and smoother economic activity, noting it was built following Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s swift order to ICU JPM on Jan 2.

“The speedy completion of this project provides lasting relief and convenience to residents of Kampung Chatel and nearby communities, showing the MadaniGovernment’s commitment to prioritising rural well-being.

“This fast-tracked project reflects ICU JPM Kelantan’s dedication to delivering the Prime Minister’s vision, ensuring this key infrastructure is ready for public use ahead of Aidilfitri,” it added.

The 36-metre-long, three-metre-wide bridge can carry vehicles up to five tonnes, allowing cars and light trucks to access where previously only motorcycles and bicycles could. — Bernama