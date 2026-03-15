KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — The New Car Assessment Programme for South-east Asian Countries (Asean NCAP) has revoked the Proton X90’s five‑star safety rating following the launch of its 2026 facelift after finding key Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) omitted from the updated model.

In a statement today, the regional vehicle safety body said the removal of multiple safety technologies resulted in the model being downgraded to a one‑star rating under the Asean NCAP 2021–2025 protocol.

“We deeply regret Proton’s decision to remove life‑saving ADAS technologies from the new facelift model. To protect consumers and maintain the integrity of safety standards, we have no choice but to revoke the 2023 five‑star rating,” said Miros director‑general Assoc Prof Siti Zaharah Ishak, adding that under the 2021–2025 protocol, a poor score in any category caps the overall rating.

She also cautioned manufacturers not to “sacrifice proven safety technology for ‘face‑value’ luxuries like infotainment systems or leather upholstery.”

Asean NCAP said the Proton X90 had originally earned a five‑star rating in 2023 with an overall score of 83.79 points under the 2021–2025 protocol.

This included 37.75 points for Adult Occupant Protection, 17.79 points for Child Occupant Protection, 15.71 points for Safety Assist and 12.50 points for Motorcyclist Safety, reflecting strong all‑round performance at the time.

However, a review of the official specifications for the 2026 Proton X90 found that several previously available ADAS technologies had been removed, including Autonomous Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Blind Spot Technology.

Asean NCAP technical leader Yahaya Ahmad said Blind Spot Detection was a “critical weighted factor” in the Motorcyclist Safety category, and its removal — along with other advanced safety assists — had stripped the X90 of points that previously earned it a top‑tier rating.

“Safety must be a priority accessible to all, not a luxury,” he said.

The programme said the removal of these technologies reduced the Safety Assist score to a four‑star level, while the Motorcyclist Safety category dropped to a one‑star rating.

Under the protocol’s rules, the overall rating is capped at the lowest‑performing category, resulting in the X90’s downgrade to one star.

The organisation clarified that the five‑star safety rating still applies only to Proton X90 variants manufactured between 2023 and 2025, which were verified to include the ADAS technologies required under the 2021–2025 assessment protocol.

Asean NCAP and the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (Miros) also urged consumers to verify the safety specifications of their specific vehicle variant to ensure it meets the five‑star standards.