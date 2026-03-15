KOTA KINABALU, March 15 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has once again reaffirmed the Madani Government’s full commitment to realising Sabah’s 40 per cent revenue entitlement as stipulated under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said the Federal Government recognises that the claim is final and not subject to appeal, but detailed discussions are necessary to ensure the matter can be resolved in the best way for the benefit of Sabah and its people.

“We (the Federal Government) are not appealing the 40 per cent (Sabah revenue) case and that is final… As far as this government is concerned, we have given categorical assurance, this is a firm commitment, it is a policy decision.

“I have declared in the Cabinet and in Parliament, no negotiations. We are committed to honour our commitment of 40 per cent (of the state’s revenue) to the people of Sabah. Period,” he said.

Anwar said this when speaking at the Madani 2026 Breaking-of-Fast Event for the Sabah state level at the Central Lecture Hall Complex 2, Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS), here today. — Bernama