PUTRAJAYA, March 15 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) is investigating allegations that foreign patients at Hospital Kuala Lumpur (HKL) avoided paying treatment fees by not presenting passports.

The allegation surfaced on social media recently when a woman claiming to be an emergency nurse at HKL claimed that patients from Bangladesh, Nepal, and Myanmar pretended not to have identification to dodge deposits.

“For me, it is important that this matter be thoroughly examined because we need to respect whistleblowers,” Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad was quoted by Harian Metro as telling reporters here today.

The nurse alleged that patients who refused to pay RM2,800 for surgery were given a “Lampiran A” form, supposedly exempting them from payment.

But Dzulkefly clarified that the form is only for emergencies where life-saving treatment is required and does not waive payment.

Under standard MOH procedures, foreign patients must pay RM1,400 for medical cases or RM2,800 for surgery before ward admission.

Patients with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) cards pay 50 per cent of the deposit, while those with health insurance, such as the government’s Foreign Workers’ Health Insurance Protection Scheme or refugee medical schemes, may be exempt.

If patients lack funds, they are required to contact family or friends to provide the deposit.

MOH has instructed HKL’s management to investigate the claims and ensure that whistleblowers are protected.