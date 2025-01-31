BARCELONA, Jan 31 — Barcelona’s two-time Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmati said yesterday she was against Saudi Arabia hosting the women’s Spanish Super Cup.

“Before we move the Super Cup to another country, I’d like us to be able to give value to this competition here (in Spain),” Bonmati said on the sidelines of a promotional event.

“(This is something) we haven’t managed to do so far, with interest, in a stadium that suits both teams, with a financial reward that doesn’t involve losing money.

“And better consideration for the fans, to enable them to travel.”

Since 2020, the men’s version of the tournament, which pits the four winners and runners-up of La Liga and the Copa del Rey against each other, has been held in Saudi Arabia — excluding the 2021 edition due to Covid — in a deal worth 40 million euros per annum (RM183 million).

The contracts bringing the men’s Super Cup to Saudi Arabia are under official investigation in Spain as part of a probe into suspected corruption.

“And on the other hand, from what I know about Saudi Arabia I know that they are not very advanced in terms of women’s rights, I think they still have a long way to go,” said Bonmati, 27.

“So I don’t know if I’d feel comfortable playing in that country.”

Bonmati did, however, add that for the time being it was all “conjecture”.

Bonmati’s comments came following reports in Spanish sporting media that the country’s football federation was examining the possibility of also moving the women’s Super Cup to Saudi Arabia.

Her Barcelona and Spain team-mate Alexia Putellas addressed the rumours at a different event on Wednesday.

She called for a united front so that questions of women’s rights not be left just to women to consider.

“I think that in this situation, either we all go (to play in Saudi) or we all fight together. Otherwise, I feel that at the end of the day, the ones who always comes out wounded are the women.” — AFP