MELBOURNE, Jan 17 — American tennis star Danielle Collins sarcastically thanked Australian Open hecklers for “paying my bills” after she defeated home hope Destanee Aiava in a tense, three-set clash yesterday.

Collins, 31, blew kisses to the fiercely partisan crowd, cupped her ear and even pointed to her backside after a stormy 7-6 (7/4), 4-6, 6-2 victory over Aiava, the last Australian woman in the draw.

“One of the greatest things about being a professional athlete is the people that don’t like you and the people that hate you, they actually pay your bills. It’s kind of a cool concept,” said Collins.

“Every person that’s bought a ticket to come out here and heckle me or do what they do, it’s all going towards the Danielle Collins Fund.”

Collins was booed for her antics which included shouts of “How about that!” which accompanied her celebrations after converting match point.

Melbourne-born Aiava, ranked a lowly 195 in the world, crunched 25 winners and even sensed a famous victory when Collins required a medical time-out in the second set for treatment to a foot injury.

In the decider, Collins saved a break point at 3-2 down before reeling off the last four games of the tie.

“I loved it. I’ve been doing this my whole life,” said the world number 11, who was runner-up in the 2022 Australian Open final to another home star, Ashleigh Barty.

“I love playing in a crowd that has energy, regardless of what side they’re on. It just motivates me even more.

“Bring it on. All I have to say is seriously, good luck trying to get under the skin of somebody that really doesn’t care.”

Collins will face compatriot and world number 14 Madison Keys for a place in the last 16.

Keys also needed three sets to defeat Romanian qualifier Elena-Gabriela Ruse 7-6 (7/1), 2-6, 7-5. — AFP