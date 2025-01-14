KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — Malaysian men’s doubles shuttlers Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin Rumsani advanced to the second round of the Indian Open after a decisive victory on Tuesday (January 14).

Playing at the KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium in New Delhi, Sze Fei-Izzuddin, who recently climbed to a career-best world No. 2 ranking, defeated compatriots Tan Wee Kiong and Nur Mohd Azriyn Ayub 21-16, 21-16, according to a report published in The Star today.

This marked a strong comeback for the independent duo following a first-round exit at the Malaysian Open against Denmark’s Daniel Lundgaard and Mads Vestergaard.

In the next round, Sze Fei-Izzuddin will meet either another Malaysian pair, Yap Roy King-Wan Arif Wan Junaidi, or Germany’s Daniel Hess-Marvin Seidel, as they compete for a quarter-final berth.