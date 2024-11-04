KOTA KINABALU, Nov 4 — Sabah FC remains Datuk Ong Kim Swee’s top choice to continue his role as head coach as his contract with the team is set to expire at the end of this month.

He is currently awaiting a decision from the Sabah FC management regarding his position as Head Coach, with his contract ending on Nov 30, after serving since 2021.

“I respect whatever decision the Sabah FC management makes, whether I will be retained or not. I have also been informed by Sabah FC manager Rafie Robert that the management will hold a meeting to determine their direction.

“For me, I have said from the beginning that Sabah FC is my first choice, and I must respect any decision, whether I stay or not. I believe this will generate a lot of speculation, and for now, my role will conclude at the end of November,” he told reporters here today.

Kim Swee urged the Rhinos fans to be patient as they await the decision, which is expected to be announced soon.

“There has not been a meeting between me and the Sabah FC management yet, but I have been informed that the manager and the management will hold one soon,” he added. — Bernama