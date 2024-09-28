KUCHING, Sept 28 — As far as Sarawak Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah is concerned, the state contingent “won in style” despite falling one gold short of their 83-gold target at the 2024 Malaysia Para Games (Para SUKMA).

She hailed the contingent’s achievement in wresting the title of overall champion from Sabah, who had to settle for second placing in the medal standings with 62 golds.

“If we were to compare with the previous edition, we lost to Sabah by just four medals but, this time, we left them (Sabah) trailing by 20 gold medals! So, this success is very convincing and I dare say it is a stylish win for the Sarawak contingent.

“I admit that we targeted gold in certain sports but ended up with bronze... that’s how it is. Anyway, congratulations and bravo!” she told reporters after presenting prizes for the ‘Picture and Article of the Day’ competition at the 2024 Para SUKMA Media Centre today.

Fatimah also said that the Sarawak squad would get cracking for the 2026 edition of the Para SUKMA from tomorrow.

Sarawak have been a dominant force in the Para SUKMA, having emerged as overall champions 13 consecutive times from the 1994 edition in Johor until the 2018 edition in Perak.

The biennial Games were previously known as the Malaysian National Games for the Disabled (1982-1996) and the Malaysian Paralympic Games (1998-2016).

In the 2022 edition in Kuala Lumpur, Sabah emerged as the overall champions for the first time after winning 54 golds, 36 silvers and 35 bronzes, compared to Sarawak’s haul of 50-47-49.

Over 1,200 athletes from 15 states took part in Para SUKMA 2024, with athletics being the main gold mine offering 132 gold medals, followed by swimming (60); powerlifting and chess (24 each); bowling (20); lawn bowls (19); table tennis (15); archery (14); badminton (12); and boccia (8). — Bernama