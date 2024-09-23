KUCHING, Sept 23 — The appearance of national powerlifting champion Bonnie Bunyau Gustin, who was given the honour of lighting the torch, electrified the official opening ceremony of the 2024 Malaysia Para Games (Para SUKMA) at the Unity Stadium here last night.

The torch-lighting by Bonnie, fresh from defending his gold in the men’s 72-kilogramme category at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, signalled the start of the competition for over 1,200 athletes from 15 contingents participating in the biennial event.

In addition to the presence of the Serian-born athlete, a dazzling laser light show adorned the grand opening ceremony, attended by about 3,000 spectators and officiated by Sarawak Governor Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

Also in attendance were Wan Junaidi’s wife, Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi, Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, and Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh.

Earlier, the opening ceremony began with a segment titled ‘Semangat Juang’, featuring performances by two disabled individuals, a silat group from Henry Gurney School Puncak Borneo, and a drum performance by eight representatives from the Tabaubrian Lion and Dragon Drum Association.

The event continued with the parade of competing contingents, starting with Terengganu and concluding with Sarawak, which received a thunderous cheer from the home crowd in the stadium.

After speeches by Abang Johari and Hannah, followed by a symbolic launch by Wan Junaidi on the main stage, the Para SUKMA flag was proudly raised again in the Land of the Hornbills after eight years, hoisted by members of the Royal Malaysian Navy.

Home athlete Leeyendy Jisen Abdullah from athletics then led the oath-taking ceremony with Arang Kanna Sondarajan, representing the technical officials of Para SUKMA 2024, before the contingents exited the arena.

The excitement continued with the mesmerising sounds of the shape played by Alena Murang, followed by Sarawak-born singer Bob Yusof’s rendition of “When You Tell Me That You Love Me.”

The spotlight then shifted to a group of former and current Sarawakian athletes, including former Paralympians from swimming Jamery Siga, Batricia Richael Santau (athletics), Fatimah Wagimin (powerlifting), and Ting Ing Hock (table tennis), who accompanied Bonnie to carry and light the torch.

The evening concluded with a creative traditional dance performance titled Segulai Sejalai by a group of child dancers, followed by a spectacular fireworks display outside the stadium, illuminating the night sky.

A total of 328 gold medals for athletics, powerlifting, badminton, swimming, table tennis, lawn bowls, archery, boccia, tenpin bowling, and chess, will be up for grabs by the athletes at Para SUKMA 2024. — Bernama