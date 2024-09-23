KUCHING, Sept 23 — The Sarawak government has awarded an RM500,000 incentive to Bonnie Bunyau Gustin following his success in defending his gold medal and breaking the world record at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said the powerlifting athlete had made both Malaysia and Sarawak proud on the international sports stage.

“Bonnie is a role model we should emulate. I congratulate him for breaking the world record, and bringing pride to both Malaysia and Sarawak.

“We hope this will inspire young Para SUKMA athletes to train harder and achieve success in the future,” he said while speaking at the Para SUKMA opening ceremony at the Unity Stadium here last night, which was also attended by Sarawak Governor Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh.

Abang Johari said that Sarawak would continue to train para athletes with the potential to represent the nation at international levels, contributing to the development of sports in Malaysia.

“I want to inform the Youth and Sports Minister, Hannah Yeoh, that Sarawak will participate in developing sports across Malaysia, given our capabilities. This is why we have agreed to co-host the 2027 SEA Games.

“To the athletes, I am confident that they will strive not only to achieve victories but also to build self-confidence in facing life’s challenges. I believe that Para SUKMA athletes can also achieve great success,” he added.

At the Paris Paralympics last month, Bonnie defended his gold in the men’s 72-kilogramme (kg) category by lifting 232 kg, breaking the previous world record of 231 kg he set at the 2023 World Para Powerlifting Championships in Dubai.

His total lift also set a new Paralympic record, surpassing his previous mark of 228kg at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

The Federal Government also provides an incentive of RM1 million for gold medal winners at the Paralympics through the Sports Victory Prize Scheme (SHAKAM), with additional bonuses for breaking Paralympic or world records. — Bernama