KUCHING, Sept 22 — Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh has urged those with disabilities not to feel inferior but to have confidence in their potential to contribute to the nation, particularly as para-athletes representing Malaysia on the international stage.

Hannah made this statement especially in light of the recent salary increases and contributions to the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) and Social Security Organisation (SOCSO) for para-athletes, which enable them to pursue sports as a full-time career.

“This is the message we want to convey: no matter what, if you don’t adopt a victim mindset, you can succeed with everyone’s support because the platform is already in place.

“Many believe they must be under 21 years old to compete, but that’s not the case. Don’t feel disheartened as you may have talent,” she said to reporters after visiting the 2024 Malaysian Para Games (Para SUKMA) athletes at the Pandelela Rinong Aquatic Centre in Kuching today.

Meanwhile, 34-year-old para swimmer Mully Adriano Tawan hopes that his story of resilience, having overcome the loss of part of his right hand in a road accident to represent Sarawak at Para SUKMA 2024 in will inspire others.

Hannah also said that her team would review the Para SUKMA regulations to align them with international events, such as the ASEAN Para Games.

“For instance, one improvement made for this edition of Para SUKMA is that an event would be held even with the participation of only two states.

“Since the disability category includes various classifications, we risk overlooking valuable talent if we don’t provide opportunities for every category,” she said, adding that they will diversify domestic competitions to discover and nurture more emerging talents.

The 2024 Sarawak Para SUKMA officially kicks off today and runs until Saturday, featuring participation from 15 contingents with 1,275 athletes competing in 10 sports: athletics, swimming, badminton, table tennis, bowling, boccia, lawn bowls, powerlifting, archery and chess. — Bernama