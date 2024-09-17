KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — Malaysia’s top men’s singles shuttler, Lee Zii Jia, suffered a disappointing first-round exit at the China Open 2024 after losing to Japan’s Koki Watanabe today.

Free Malaysia Today reported that Zii Jia was outplayed by the world No. 14 Watanabe, falling 15-21, 2-21 in just 29 minutes at the Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium in Changzhou. This was Zii Jia’s first tournament after another first-round loss at the Japan Open last month.

“Honestly, my body feels strange after the Olympics. I’ve had many injuries, and I’m struggling to recover fully,” the 26-year-old said in a recording shared by the Badminton World Federation (BWF).

The world no 3 is hoping to make a comeback at the Arctic Open in Finland from October 8-13.

Meanwhile Bernama earlier reported that in men’s doubles, Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani opened their China Open campaign with a hard-fought victory against China’s Chen Bo Yang-Liu Yi, winning 17-21, 21-12, 21-19 in 53 minutes.

They will next face fellow Malaysians Wan Arif Shaharuddin Wan Junaidi-Yap Roy King, who cruised past the US pair Chen Zhi Yi-Presley Smith 21-11, 21-12.

National duo Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun also advanced after defeating China’s Xie Hao Nan-Zeng Wei Han 21-17, 21-19. They will meet the winners of the match between Malaysia’s Choong Hon Jian-Haikal Nazri and former world champions Kang Min Hyuk-Seo Sung Jae of South Korea.

In mixed doubles, Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Jemie Lai progressed to the second round after defeating Singapore’s Terry Hee Yong Kai-Jessica Tan Wei Han 21-13, 21-15. Their next opponents will be Thailand’s Supak Jomkoh-Supissara Paewsampran.

However, women’s singles shuttler Goh Jin Wei was unable to move past the first round, losing to Taiwan’s Sung Shuo Yun 9-21, 21-12, 8-21.

Additionally, men’s doubles pair Low Hang Yee-Ng Eng Cheong were eliminated after a tough battle against England’s Ben Lane-Sean Vendy, losing 21-18, 19-21, 15-21.