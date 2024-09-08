KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria has been elected as the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) vice-president for Southeast Asia today.

OCM, in a statement, said Mohamad Norza won the post unopposed for the 2024-2028 term during the 44th OCA General Assembly in New Delhi, India.

“On behalf of the entire OCM family, we would like to convey our deepest congratulations to Tan Sri Norza for his election as Vice President of the OCA.

“It is a clear testament to his exemplary leadership and unwavering dedication to the advancement of the Olympic Movement, not only in Malaysia but across the entire Asian continent,” OCM deputy president Tan Sri Hamidin Mohd Amin said in the statement.

Meanwhile, OCA, in a separate statement announced that five-time Olympian Raja Randhir Singh of India was elected unopposed as the new OCA president.

“The post of President, five Vice Presidents for the five zones and five Executive Board members were all uncontested.

“The electronic voting, by tablet, required a simple majority of 50 per cent plus one from the 45 National Olympic Committees. Raja Randhir received 44 of the 45 votes, with one abstention,” the statement read.

The list of OCA officer bearers for 2024-2028 term:

President: Raja Randhir Singh (India)

Vice Presidents:

East Asia: Timothy Fok (Hong Kong)

Southeast Asia: Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria (Malaysia)

South Asia: HRH Prince Jigyel Ugyen Wangchuck (Bhutan)

West Asia: Dr Thani Al-Kuwari (Qatar)

Central Asia: Otabek Umarov (Uzbekistan)

Executive Board members:

East Asia: Mikako Kotani (Japan)

Southeast Asia: Prof. Dr. Supitr Samahito (Thailand)

Central Asia: Olga Rybakova (Kazakhstan)

West Asia: Noora Al Jasmi (United Arab Emirates)

South Asia: no candidate

— Bernama