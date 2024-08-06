PARIS, Aug 5 — National sailors Khairulnizam Mohd Afendy and Nur Shazrin Mohamad Latif ended their 2024 Paris Olympics with nothing to show for after failing to qualify for the medal race today.

Luck was certainly not on Khairulnizam’s side as he did not get to race at the Marseille Marina after Race 9 and Race 10 of the men’s single-handed dinghy ILCA 7 were cancelled.

The cancellation saw Khairulnizam end his fourth Olympic campaign in 32nd spot with 168 net points from the eight races held at the location, which is about a five-hour drive from here.

Nur Shazrin, meanwhile, dropped one spot to be placed in 35th position (215 net points) from nine races in the women’s single-handed dinghy ILCA 6 event, with Race 10 cancelled.

Only the top 10 sailors from the men’s and women’s events advanced to today’s medal race. — Bernama