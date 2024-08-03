PARIS, Aug 3 — China is still in the lead in the race for gold after adding two gold medals to its tally yesterday for a total of 13, while Paris Games host France and Australia have overtaken the United States with 11 gold each.

The US still leads in overall medals with 43 medals, while France has surprisingly shot up to second place in overall tally with 36 against China’s 31.

Katie Ledecky claimed her 13th medal, a silver, making her the most decorated female Olympic swimmer of all time

Host France beats Argentina 1-0 to reach Olympics men’s football semifinals

Egyptian Doaa Elghobashy made history at the 2016 Rio Olympics as the first beach volleyball player to compete while wearing a hijab

Following is the 2024 Paris Olympics medal tally as of 10.30pm local time Friday (Saturday 4.30am in Malaysian time):