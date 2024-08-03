PARIS, Aug 3 — Following is the schedule of Malaysian athletes in action at the 2024 Paris Olympics today (August 3).

(Note: All events are in Malaysian time)

BADMINTON (Porte De La Chapelle Arena)

Women’s Doubles: Bronze medal match

Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah vs Nami Matsuyama-Shida Chiharu (JPN) — 9pm

GOLF (Le Golf National)

Men: Third Round

Gavin Kyle Green — 6.28pm

SAILING (Marseille Marina)

Race 5-6

Men: Dinghy

Khairulnizam Mohd Afendy — 6.15pm

Women: Dinghy

Nur Shazrin Mohamad Latiff — 9.25pm

ATHLETICS (Stade de France)

Preliminary round:

100 metres (men)

Muhammad Azeem Mohd Fahmi — 4.35pm

First Round (if eligible): — 5.55pm — Bernama