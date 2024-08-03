PARIS, Aug 3 — Following is the schedule of Malaysian athletes in action at the 2024 Paris Olympics today (August 3).
(Note: All events are in Malaysian time)
BADMINTON (Porte De La Chapelle Arena)
Women’s Doubles: Bronze medal match
Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah vs Nami Matsuyama-Shida Chiharu (JPN) — 9pm
GOLF (Le Golf National)
Men: Third Round
Gavin Kyle Green — 6.28pm
SAILING (Marseille Marina)
Race 5-6
Men: Dinghy
Khairulnizam Mohd Afendy — 6.15pm
Women: Dinghy
Nur Shazrin Mohamad Latiff — 9.25pm
ATHLETICS (Stade de France)
Preliminary round:
100 metres (men)
Muhammad Azeem Mohd Fahmi — 4.35pm
First Round (if eligible): — 5.55pm — Bernama