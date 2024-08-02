PARIS, Aug 2 — China is still leading the United States with 11 gold to nine, but the latter has more medals in total (37 to 24).

Chinese tennis players made history by reaching the Olympics finals in the women's singles and mixed doubles

US gymnast Simone Biles awarded gold in the women's all-around

US also found gold in swimming as Kate Douglass won the women's 200m breaststroke final, her first time topping the podium

Following is the 2024 Paris Olympics medal tally as of 10.30 pm local time Thursday (4.30 am Friday Malaysian time):