PARIS, Aug 2 — National men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik fought a tough battle against China’s Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang ultimately conceding after a hard fought three sets.

After struggling in the first set with the score being 9-21, the pair rallied to force a third deciding round to beat their opponents 21-15, but in the end despite chasing their opponents point after point, the pair ultimately lost to China by 21 to 18.

Wang Chang, memorably, slid onto his stomach not once, but twice during the match trying to catch the shuttlecock beneath the net.

China’s desperation to wrap up the game in two sets led to too many mistakes but by the third set, both teams were on equal footing though Malaysia led in the first few minutes.

The Chinese pair will advance to the men's badminton doubles finals on August 4, while Chia and Soh will compete for bronze.

