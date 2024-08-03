PARIS, Aug 3 —Italian boxer Angelina Carini, currently in the centre of a controversy over her Olympic bout against Algeria’s Imane Khelif says she “wants to apologise” and that she felt sorry for her opponent.

The BBC reported that Carini, 25, told Italian newspaper Gazetta dello Sport: “All this controversy makes me sad.”

Carini had ended her bout within 46 seconds in tears after being punched by her opponent. She claimed she felt the one punch “hurt too much” and decided to leave the ring.

Khelif is one of two women’s boxing competitors who was cleared by the International Olympic Committee to compete despite previously being disqualified from last year’s Women’s World Championships.

Carini said, “I’m sorry for my opponent, too. If the IOC said she can fight, I respect that decision.”

She also expressed regret for not shaking her opponent’s hand after the match though she did not regret pulling out, saying that she was “angry” that her Olympics dream had ended.

Carini also said she would hug Khelif when she met her next.