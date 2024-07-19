TOKYO, July 19 — Japanese gymnast Shoko Miyata has been sent home from the Paris Olympics over allegations of smoking, local media reported today.

The Japan Gymnastics Association was investigating the 19-year-old captain of the women’s gymnastics team to decide if she had breached their code of conduct, reports said.

Smoking is illegal under the age of 20 in Japan.

Several reports said that Miyata, who was expected to contend for a medal in Paris, had already left the team’s training camp in Monaco.

Her participation in the Games was still “unclear”, according to reports.

The reports said she did not attend training on Wednesday, with a JGA official saying her absence was “for certain reasons”.

Japanese Olympic officials were set to hold a press conference in Tokyo this afternoon.

Miyata won bronze in the balance beam at the 2022 world championships in Liverpool.

She won the all-around title at Japan’s national championships earlier this year. — AFP