KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — Malaysia has participated in the Olympics since 1956, marking its sporting prowess on the global stage.

The nation celebrated its first medal in 1992 when badminton debuted as an official Olympic sport at the Barcelona Games.

Since then, Malaysian athletes have consistently showcased their talent, culminating in a historic achievement in 2016 with four silver medals and one bronze, marking the country’s highest medal haul to date.

However, in subsequent Olympics, Malaysian athletes have faced challenges in replicating their 2016 success.

Despite their dedication and hard work, the medal count in the following games did not match the remarkable achievements seen in Rio.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics saw Malaysia securing just one silver and one bronze, a stark contrast to the glory of 2016.

As the Paris 2024 Olympics approach, the question on everyone’s mind is whether Malaysia can reclaim its former glory.

The nation’s athletes have been training rigorously, and there is a renewed sense of hope and determination among them.

The Malaysian public and sports enthusiasts are eager to see if their athletes can rise to the occasion and once again make the country proud on the world stage.

Barcelona 1992

Medal: 1 bronze medal

The bronze medal in the men’s doubles badminton was won by Razif Sidek and Jalani Sidek.

Atlanta 1996

Medals: 1 bronze, 1 silver

In badminton, Cheah Soon Kit and Yap Kim Hock won the bronze medal in the Men’s doubles, while Rashid Sidek secured the bronze in the Men’s singles category.

Beijing 2008

Medal: 1 silver

In London 2012, Lee Chong Wei clinched the silver medal in Badminton Men’s singles, while Pandelela Rinong earned the bronze in Women’s 10m platform diving.

Mohd Azizulhasni Awang will be aiming for another medal this year. — Reuters pic

Rio de Janeiro 2016

Medals: 4 silver, 1 bronze

At the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, Malaysia secured silver medals in badminton with Lee Chong Wei in men’s singles, Goh V Shem and Tan Wee Kiong in men’s doubles, and Chan Peng Soon and Goh Liu Ying in mixed doubles.

In diving, Cheong Jun Hoong and Pandelela Rinong earned silver in the women’s 10m platform.

Additionally, Muhammad Azizulhasni Awang won a bronze medal in the men’s Keirin cycling event.

Tokyo 2020

Medals: 1 silver, 1 bronze