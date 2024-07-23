KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — Every four years, the Olympics captivate billions worldwide, showcasing the pinnacle of athletic achievement and the spirit of international competition.

As Malaysia prepares to compete in its 17th Summer Olympics, excitement is building for the Paris 2024 Games, set to run from July 26 to August 11.

A dedicated group of 26 Malaysian athletes will proudly march under the Jalur Gemilang during the opening ceremony, embodying the hopes and dreams of their nation.

Debutant Bertrand Rhodict Lises will compete in the men’s 10m platform diving. — Bernama pic

Leading the Malaysian contingent as flag bearers are seasoned sailor Nur Shazrin Mohamad Latif and debutant Bertrand Rhodict Lises, who will compete in the men’s 10-metre (m) platform diving. Despite the challenges of preparation, these athletes are determined to deliver their best performances on the world stage.

Nur Shazrin, 26, now in her third Olympics, expressed immense pride in being chosen as a flag bearer, calling it a great honour and privilege. Currently in Marseille, the venue for her Laser Radial event, she is diligently training despite facing unpredictable wind conditions.

“My goal for this Olympics is to achieve better results than in previous competitions and to finish all my races injury-free. This time, my preparations have been significantly disrupted, so I hope that in the future, I can have more consistent and smoother training without interruptions or injuries,” she told Malay Mail.

The 2022 Asian Games gold medalist is recovering well from a recent hand injury and remains in high spirits.

Another veteran, three-time Olympian golfer Gavin Kyle Gabriel Green, 30, is one of only four players to have qualified for each of the last three Olympic Games. He has the Olympic rings tattooed below his right arm as a reminder of his journey in the game.

Gavin, who turned pro in 2015, was ranked 53 in the Official World Golf Rankings at the end of the deadline on June 17, automatically securing his spot in Paris.

“My vow is to represent the country with honour and pride, not just for personal achievement, but for the honour of representing Malaysia on such a big global stage and to uphold sportsmanship and integrity and embrace the challenges of the Olympics with a positive attitude, learning and growing from it. Most importantly, I would also commit to giving my best on every shot and every putt, to stay focused and determined.

”I also want to enjoy the experience of playing amongst the best in the world and hopefully inspire young Malaysian golfers to pursue their dreams and work hard towards their goals,” he told Malay Mail.

His favourite Olympic memory was watching Jamaica’s Usain Bolt win the 100m at Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

Swimmers Steve Khiew Hoe Yean, 22, and Tan Ruoxin, 18, are both making their debuts in Paris in the men’s 400m freestyle and women’s 100m breaststroke respectively with the aim of breaking their personal best times. Both qualified for Paris by using wild card tickets granted by World Aquatics.

Khiew, who is the 50m gold medalist at the 31st Sea Games in Vietnam in 2022 and holds the national record of 3:48.36 seconds in the 400m, said, “Hopefully I can get my personal best and best performance in Paris.

Thanking his supporters, he said, “My training has been good and it is only going to get better, so the aim is to keep this momentum up.

“It is all about performance. Nothing else matters, we are just there to compete with the best in the world, so that is the most important thing,” he added.

Tan, on the other hand, is looking forward to gaining some valuable experience and breaking her own personal marks.

“I hope every Malaysian supports me and Steve. The whole Malaysian team. We will try our very best to hit our personal record or better yet beat it. It’s an honour to represent Malaysia and I am happy for this opportunity," she said.

National runner Muhammad Azeem Fahmi said it is an honour to represent his country on the biggest sporting stage. — Reuters pic

Malaysia’s fastest man, Muhammad Azeem Fahmi, 20, with a national record of 10.09 in the 100m, is keeping his head down and focusing on his preparations as he competes in his debut Olympic Games.

He said, “There is still a long way for me to go. This is such an honour to represent my country, Malaysia, at one of the biggest games in the world. My main goal now is to remain focused and hopefully, I can show my best on the biggest stage in the world.

“We as athletes appreciate all the support we have been getting from our fellow Malaysians and this is going to be another thing that will boost our performance and confidence as well as our mental strength, knowing that our people are behind us,” said Muhammad Azeem.

Badminton’s men’s singles World No. 7 ranked Lee Zii Jia is in his second Olympic event. The 26-year-old former All-England champion is relishing the opportunity, counting down the days to the event.

“I love competing at the Olympics and I’ve faced many challenges recently to get there, but those tough times have only made me stronger and more determined. To my fans, I promise to bring the same passion and dedication that they have always shown me.

"I aim to make everyone proud and to represent Malaysia with honour and resilience. I also hope to inspire the next generation of badminton players and contribute to the growth of the sport and I believe that with hard work and perseverance, I can achieve it

"Beyond that, I want to continue enjoying the game and making my country proud every time I step onto the court,” he said.